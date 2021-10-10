 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Browns pull Austin Ekeler into end zone to prevent clock rundown

The Browns are looking to win the road upset and made a smart play to give themselves a chance.

By David Fucillo Updated
Austin Ekeler #30 of the Los Angeles Chargers runs the ball passed Malik Jackson #97 of the Cleveland Browns during the fourth quarter at SoFi Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns were staring at a potential last-second field goal by the Los Angeles Chargers, and so they did something about it. Austin Ekeler tried to stop before the end zone, but the Browns dragged him into the end zone. It gave LA a five point lead — they failed to convert the two-point conversion — instead of a one-point lead on a field goal, but it did give Cleveland a last chance to try and win this game late.

The Chargers ended up getting the win in this game, and this play was notable for bettors. The Chargers closed as a 2.5-point favorite in this game. Had they converted the field goal, they would have won by one point. Instead, LA won by five and covered the spread.

More From DraftKings Nation