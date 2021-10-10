Chiefs vs. Bills in weather delay on SNF in Week 5 into the 11 p.m. ET hour

10:57 P.M. UPDATE: Mike Tirico just said that the best case scenario right now is that both teams return to the field at 11:05 p.m. ET and the game resumes at 11:15 p.m.

10:45 P.M. UPDATE: NBC is saying 11 p.m. ET is the best case scenario for the game resuming.

10:35 P.M. UPDATE: There’s no sign of the game restarting. The NBC camera showed Sean McDermott in the tunnel taking a look at the field and then heading back to the locker room. He told Michele Tafoya he was just getting some air because it was hot in the locker room. Tafoya said the best case scenario is players returning to the field at 10:45 p.m. to start warming up. That seems unlikely at this point.

Rain and lightning have moved into the Kansas City area, pushing the Sunday Night Football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills into a delay. At this time there isn’t a set time to return to the game. We will let you know when more information comes out.

Meanwhile, on #SNF, weather is about to become the story. pic.twitter.com/rj0ItZ4wZr — Paul Dellegatto⚡️FOX (@PaulFox13) October 11, 2021

This delay could put the Bills at a disadvantage, as they were moving the ball easily on the Chiefs in the first half and now Kansas City gets a chance to regroup and game plan. Of course, the Bills were moving the ball easily because Josh Allen and his receivers are playing at an extremely high level as well. It will be interesting to see how these two teams come out of halftime after such a long wait.