What channel Colts vs. Ravens Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

We go over how you can watch the primetime Monday Night Football game between the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens on ESPN.

By Erik Buchinger

Baltimore Ravens v Denver Broncos Photo by Jamie Schwaberow/Getty Images

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

The Colts are coming off of their first win on the season over the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens are 3-1 and coming off a 23-7 win over the Broncos. Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -320 favorite. Indianapolis is a +250 underdog. The point total is installed at 46 with -110 odds.

