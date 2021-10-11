What channel Colts vs. Ravens Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

ESPN will host this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Baltimore Ravens with kickoff set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The game will take place at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

The Colts are coming off of their first win on the season over the Miami Dolphins. The Ravens are 3-1 and coming off a 23-7 win over the Broncos. Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and a -320 favorite. Indianapolis is a +250 underdog. The point total is installed at 46 with -110 odds.