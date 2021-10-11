What channel is Colts vs. Ravens on and what is game time for Week 5

Coming off their first win of the season, the Indianapolis Colts will head on the road to take on the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football. The game will kick off at 8:15 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland.

Indianapolis lost each of their first three games of the year before beating the Miami Dolphins 27-17 on the road last weekend. Carson Wentz continues to play through sprains to both of his ankles, but he threw two touchdown passes last week, while Jonathan Taylor rushed for 103 yards on 16 carries with a touchdown.

Baltimore won each of their last three games following a season-opening loss. In their last game, the Ravens went on the road and gave the Denver Broncos their first loss by a 23-7 score. Lamar Jackson was contained in the running game, but he threw for 316 yards and a touchdown to lead Baltimore to a victory.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 11th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

Baltimore is a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook with moneyline odds at -320. Indianapolis is a +250 underdog with the over/under set at 46.