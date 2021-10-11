Notable absent players during Week 6 byes in 2021 NFL season

The NFL starts bye week scheduling in Week 6 of the 2021 season. There are four teams who won’t be playing this week, so there will be plenty of roster voids in fantasy football to go over. Here we’re going to give you the teams on bye week and which notable players won’t be playing. Adjust your rosters accordingly.

Among the four teams on bye week are the two teams who recently played in London. The Atlanta Falcons defeated the New York Jets 27-20 in the London game at Tottenham Stadium in Week 5. The Falcons were without WRs Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage, so it was a big week for Cordarrelle Patterson and rookie TE Kyle Pitts. The Jets lack players who are worth consistent fantasy football consideration, though there are a few FLEX names who will sit out.

The other two teams are the New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers. The Saints picked up a 33-22 win over the Washington Football Team. Alvin Kamara is obviously the big name off the slate next week, though there were a few players to emerge on NOLA against Washington. The 49ers fell to the Arizona Cardinals 17-10. Trey Lance ended up starting and didn’t do much through the air, but showed some upside with his legs with 16 carries for 89 yards.

Atlanta Falcons

QB Matt Ryan

RB Mike Davis

WR/RB Cordarrelle Patterson

WR Calvin Ridley

TE Kyle Pitts

New York Jets

WR Corey Davis

WR Jamison Crowder

RB Michael Carter

RB Ty Johnson

New Orleans Saints

RB Alvin Kamara

WR Marquez Calloway

WR Deonte Harris

TE Juwan Johnson

San Francisco 49ers

QB Trey Lance

RB Elijah Mitchell

RB Trey Sermon

WR Deebo Samuel

TE George Kittle (injured)