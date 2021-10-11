 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Colts return Lamar Jackson fumble 99-yards for TD, called back for mysterious forward pass [VIDEO]

This play was absolutely insane.

By Chet Gresham Updated
&nbsp;Darius Leonard #53 and Kenny Moore II #23 of the Indianapolis Colts react to tackling Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter in a game at M&amp;T Bank Stadium on October 11, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images

UPDATE: Well, the officials took a look at this and somehow called an illegal forward pass as Darius Leonard tossed the ball back to Isaiah Rodgers. The Colts get the ball, but do not score a touchdown, as they lead 16-3 in the third quarter.

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson had the ball knocked out of his hands at the goal line, which was recovered and returned for a 99-yard touchdown.

More From DraftKings Nation