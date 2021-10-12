Report: Bengals to sign RB Elijah Holyfield, son of Evander, to practice squad

The Cincinnati Bengals plan to sign RB Elijah Holyfield, the son of former professional boxer Evander Holyfield, to their practice squad, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Elijah has had stints in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles and Carolina Panthers. Back in August during preseason, the Eagles waived Holyfield from their roster.

The Bengals placed RB Samaje Perine on the Covid/Reserve list on Monday, so they are a little thin on RB depth. Joe Mixon has been playing through an ankle injury and the only other back on the active roster is rookie Chris Evans. So there’s a chance Cincy may need Holyfield to come in and serve as a backup if Mixon were to get hurt while Perine is sidelined.

Holyfield hasn’t gotten much action in the NFL but he played college ball at the University of Georgia, which generally produces a ton of NFL backs. Holyfield split time with Detroit Lions RB D’Andre Swift in 2018 at UGA and rushed for over 1,000 yards with seven TDs for the Bulldogs.