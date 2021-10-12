Blake Bortles works out for Seahawks as team looks for QB depth

ESPN’s Field Yates reports that the Seattle Seahawks are bringing in former Jaguars QB Blake Bortles for a workout as they look for some depth at quarterback. 2020’s Walter Payton Man of the Year, Russell Wilson, will miss approximately six weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a ruptured tendon suffered on in Week 5 against the Rams.

Geno Smith came in for Wilson after he suffered the injury in prime time, completing 10 passes for 131 passing yards, 1 passing TD and an INT. The Seahawks were down 23-17 when Smith got the ball back with 2:09 to go and threw an interception targeting Tyler Lockett.

Bortles has been a bit of a journeyman since drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars No. 3 overall in the 2014 NFL Draft. He spent five seasons with the Jags, leading the team to the AFC Conference Championship game in 2017, but unfortunately fell to a 3-9 record in the year to follow. He spent a year as Jared Goff’s backup with the Rams in 2019 and has since had stints on the Broncos practice squad and as the Packers’ QB3 this offseason — an insurance policy amid the Aaron Rodgers saga.