 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones tests positive for Covid-19

The Cards placed the prized edge rusher on the Covid/Reserve list on Tuesday ahead of Week 6 vs. the Browns.

By Benjamin Zweiman Updated
Chandler Jones #55 of the Arizona Cardinals waits after a timeout during a 37-20 win over the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 03, 2021 in Inglewood, California. Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the Covid/Reserve list after testing positive for coronavirus. The Cardinals enter Week 6 with a huge matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Arizona is the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL at 5-0 this season. Jones has 5.0 sacks on the season.

Fantasy football impact

Normally we don’t worry too much about defensive players in terms of fantasy football. When it comes to an impact edge rusher like Jones, we have to take notice. Jones not being on the field to rush QB Baker Mayfield, who is INT prone, is a big deal. It hurts the Cardinals ability to put pressure on Mayfield and force mistakes, which impacts the Cardinals D/ST appeal heading into Week 6.

More From DraftKings Nation