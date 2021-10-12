Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones tests positive for Covid-19

Arizona Cardinals pass rusher Chandler Jones has been placed on the Covid/Reserve list after testing positive for coronavirus. The Cardinals enter Week 6 with a huge matchup with the Cleveland Browns. Arizona is the only remaining undefeated team in the NFL at 5-0 this season. Jones has 5.0 sacks on the season.

Fantasy football impact

Normally we don’t worry too much about defensive players in terms of fantasy football. When it comes to an impact edge rusher like Jones, we have to take notice. Jones not being on the field to rush QB Baker Mayfield, who is INT prone, is a big deal. It hurts the Cardinals ability to put pressure on Mayfield and force mistakes, which impacts the Cardinals D/ST appeal heading into Week 6.