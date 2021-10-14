 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch Bucs vs. Eagles on Week 6 TNF on TV, via live stream

We go over how you can watch the Week 6 2021 NFL Thursday Night Football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Philadelphia Eagles on TV and via live stream.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks over the defense during the regular season game between the Miami Dolphins and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 10, 2021 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Week 6 of the NFL season gets started Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to improve to 4-1 when they travel up to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who are trying to scrap their way back to a .500 record.

Thursday Night Football can sometimes be tough to find on TV for many people. But we got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know for this week’s game, which is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET

Date: Thursday, October
Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Channels: NFL Network, FOX, Amazon

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between the Bucs and Eagles on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. The game will also be available to live stream on FOX, which you can watch through the Bally Sports App with a valid subscription.

If you don’t have a cable login to access to NFL Network or FOX for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Luckily, if you don’t have access to a subscription to watch NFL Network, you can still watch the game with an Amazon Prime subscription.

