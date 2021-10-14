How to watch Bucs vs. Eagles on Week 6 TNF on TV, via live stream

Week 6 of the NFL season gets started Thursday night when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers look to improve to 4-1 when they travel up to the City of Brotherly Love to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who are trying to scrap their way back to a .500 record.

Thursday Night Football can sometimes be tough to find on TV for many people. But we got you covered. Here’s everything you need to know for this week’s game, which is slated to kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET

Date: Thursday, October

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Channels: NFL Network, FOX, Amazon

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the matchup between the Bucs and Eagles on Thursday, you can watch coverage will be available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch and the NFL Network App on smartphones and tablets. The game will also be available to live stream on FOX, which you can watch through the Bally Sports App with a valid subscription.

If you don’t have a cable login to access to NFL Network or FOX for live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Luckily, if you don’t have access to a subscription to watch NFL Network, you can still watch the game with an Amazon Prime subscription.