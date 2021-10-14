What channel is Bucs vs. Eagles on and what is game time for Week 6

The sixth week of the NFL’s regular season will kick off on Thursday, October 14th when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers head on the road to play the Philadelphia Eagles. The game will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET from Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Tampa Bay will go for their third consecutive victory and leads the NFC South with a 4-1 record. Tom Brady threw for 411 yards and five touchdowns in last weekend’s 45-17 victory over the Miami Dolphins but injured his thumb. He is expected to take the field, though the offense will continue to operate without tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is out with an injury to his ribs.

Philadelphia snapped a three-game losing streak in Week 5 with a 21-18 victory over the Carolina Panthers as wide receiver DeVonta Smith has gotten off to a fantastic rookie season. In five games, he has gone over 70 receiving receiving yards three times. The Eagles have played very well defensively as they rank No. 4 in the NFL in opponent yards per play. Philadelphia is tied for second place in the NFC East with a 2-3 record behind the 4-1 Dallas Cowboys.

Game TV Info

Game date: Thursday, October 14th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX, NFL Network

Live stream: Amazon Prime

Tampa Bay is a 6.5-point favorite and -280 on the moneyline with Philadelphia as +225 underdogs at DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 53 with -120 odds toward the under.