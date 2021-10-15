Breaking down NFL weather for Week 6, what it means for fantasy and betting

Through five weeks we’ve had pretty good weather, but with cold fronts starting to move through the U.S. this fall, we’re looking at some possible high wind games in Week 6. So far we don’t have any sustained winds forecasted over 20 mph, but gust speeds could exceed that number.

In the Week 6 weather report we’ll go through the games that look to have the strongest projected wind gusts, possible precipitation and more. We’ll also give you the games where we shouldn’t need to worry about weather, i.e., the games you can choose from in DFS without getting an ulcer. Helpful weather resources include National Weather Service and Dark Sky, among others.

Worst weather games

Cardinals at Browns

Last season the Browns had two big wind games at home and they made a big difference in the scoring. This week we have a good amount of wind in the forecast, with wind at 15-20 mph and higher when gusts blow in. The temperature is going to be in the high 50s with no rain, so wind is the big concern here.

Better weather games

Dolphins at Jaguars

Our second game in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in two weeks should again have good weather. It will be cloudy, with temperatures in the low 60s and wind around 11 mph.

Chiefs at Washington

The wind looks like the only concern here, but right now it appears to be around 10-15 mph. As long as that forecast stays firm, the passing games should be fine with no rain and temperatures in the low 60s.

Vikings at Panthers

Clear skies, temperature around 70 mph and wind at 5 mph makes this a great game for offenses.

Rams at Giants

Again, the wind here isn’t going to be calm, but as of now it’s just at 10-15 mph with clear skies and temperatures in the low 60s. As long as those wind speeds stay where they are, we shouldn’t have too much trouble for the passing games.

Chargers at Ravens

Baltimore will be in the mid-60s with mostly sunny skies, but like elsewhere, wind could factor in. Right now the wind speeds look to be 10-15 mph, but we should have a better handle on those numbers this weekend.

Packers at Bears

Clear skies and a high around 60 degrees with winds around 12 mph make for nice weather for this old rivalry.

Raiders at Broncos

We’ve got perfect weather in the mountains, as temperatures should go much higher than 70 degrees, skies will be clear and wind around 5 mph.

Cowboys at Patriots

Foxborough, Massachusetts in the fall looks great for a football game, as the temperature will be in the low 60s, clear skies and wind around 9 mph.

Seahawks at Steelers

Heinz Field will have clear skies, temperatures in the low 50s and wind around 8 mph for Geno Smith’s first start as a Seahawk.

Bills at Titans

Monday Night Football will have great weather with temperatures around 60 mph, clear skies and light wind.

Home sweet dome

Bengals at Lions

Texans at Colts