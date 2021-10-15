What Nick Chubb’s injury means for Kareem Hunt in fantasy football

Cleveland Browns running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt have both missed practice time this week due to respective injuries that have been nagging the dynamic duo.

It was officially announced on Friday that Chubb will miss Sunday’s Week 6 battle against the Arizona Cardinals, leaving Hunt to take the reigns as the lead back for the 3-2 Browns. From a fantasy perspective, that means Hunt should be valued by managers as a strong RB1 candidate this week as his value only skyrockets in the absence of Chubb.

Through five games, hunt was getting a significantly less number of carries on the ground than his counterpart, but was still putting up strong numbers. He accumulated 295 yards off 55 carries and a team-high five touchdowns on the season. And what differentiates him from Chubb is a presence as a pass-catching threat. He’s currently Baker Mayfield’s most sought-after target, catching 17 of 21 targets for 149 yards this season.

Should he overcome his own wrist and knee injuries, the potential for Hunt to have one of the most productive days of his career is there. The Cardinals are near the bottom of the NFL is run defense, yielding 695 yards on 5.4 yards per carry and three touchdowns. With defensive end Chandler Jones on the COVID-19 list, the opportunity is definitely there for the Browns to attack with Hunt in Week 6.