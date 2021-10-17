What channel Dolphins vs. Jaguars is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars. The game will be at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. It’s the second week of the NFL London games. The Falcons beat the Jets in London last week.

The Dolphins have lost four straight games since defeating the New England Patriots in Week 1. QB Tua Tagovailoa has been sidelined after fracturing his ribs in Week 2, but has a chance to return against the Jaguars. One good sign in Week 5 was the emergence of RB Myles Gaskin, who got off to a slow start this season. Gaskin racked up 99 total yards with 10 receptions and 2 TDs against the Bucs, albeit in a blowout loss.

Might this be the last time Urban Meyer coaches in the NFL? It could be if the Jaguars don’t show up against the Dolphins in London. Jacksonville has lost 20 straight games dating back to last season. The Jags last win was Sept. 13, 2020, against the Colts. The good news is rookie QB Trevor Lawrence hasn’t been a complete train wreck the past two games, rushing for a TD in each contest, while throwing just one INT.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 9:30 a.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: MIA -155, JAX +135