What channel Cowboys vs. Patriots is on and how to watch it via live online stream

The surging Dallas Cowboys will travel to Gillette Stadium on Sunday for an interconference tilt with the New England Patriots. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

After a heartbreaking Week 1 loss to the reigning champions, the Cowboys have rallied to win four straight, toppling three teams with winning records and an NFC East rival, the Philadelphia Eagles. The winning streak has put Dallas in a strong early position for the conference’s No. 1 seed while Dak Prescott has looked strong coming back from 2020’s fractured ankle.

The situation looks much different in New England. The Patriots, now in their second season without future Hall of Fame quarterback Tom Brady, have moved onto 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones under center. Like the other quarterbacks in the current rookie class, Jones has played unevenly, tossing as many touchdowns as interceptions (five) through the first five weeks of the season. Still, New England’s defense looks considerably improved with the offseason additions of Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy, and others.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Cowboys vs. Patriots

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cowboys -170, Patriots +150