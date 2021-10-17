What channel Raiders vs. Broncos is on and how to watch it via live online stream

In strictly a football sense, the Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos have plenty in common. Both teams began the season 3-0 only to drop two straight, and Sunday’s tilt between the two could effectively remove the loser from the AFC West title race. Of course, other factors come into play, but the game will have significant meaning within the division. The game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET with CBS carrying the broadcast.

The Raiders have spent the better part of the last two weeks dealing with a national scandal caused by emails sent roughly a decade earlier by head coach Jon Gruden. Those messages, containing offensive language and involving then-Washington executive vice president Bruce Allen among others, forced Gruden to resign earlier this week. Las Vegas will now enter a new era under interim head coach Rich Bisaccia.

As for the Broncos, their slide following a 3-0 start centers mostly around poor offensive play. The team produced just 26 combined points over the last two weeks. A matchup with the reeling Raiders won’t right the ship, but it could help turn the season around.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Raiders vs. Broncos

Kickoff: 4:25 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Raiders +175, Broncos -210