What channel Chiefs vs. Washington is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Washington Football Team. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at FedExField in Landover, Maryland, on CBS.

The Chiefs have had a tumultuous start to the season. QB Patrick Mahomes is throwing INTs like Brett Favre and the defense can’t stop a nose bleed. Kansas City has allowed at least 29 points in EVERY game so far in 2021. The offense will always be explosive, but if the Chiefs can’t make any stops, it won’t matter much. Now, Tyreek Hill is a bit banged up heading into Week 6 vs. Washington.

The Washington Football Team is coming off a 33-22 loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5. WFT went back and forth with the Saints but were unable to stop them on offense. Allowing too many big plays was the problem, particularly in the secondary. QB Taylor Heinicke has been a bright spot filling in for Ryan Fitzpatrick and TE Ricky Seals-Jones stepped up with Logan Thomas on IR last week.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: KC -300, WAS +235