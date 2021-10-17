What channel Texans vs. Colts is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between Houston Texans and Indianapolis Colts. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, on CBS.

The Texans almost pulled off the impossible (sort of), going into Foxboro last week and beating the New England Patriots. Unfortunately, Houston wasn’t able to pull off the upset despite rookie QB Davis Mills’ best game in the NFL so far. Mills completed 21 of 29 passes for 312 yards and 3 TDs for a QB rating north of 140.0. Chris Moore and Chris Conley led the passing attack. Moore had 5 receptions for 109 yards and a TD. Conley also had a TD while adding 84 yards receiving.

The Colts held a 22-9 lead over the Baltimore Ravens heading into the fourth quarter last week on Monday Night Football. The Ravens would come back to win in overtime. The Colts’ secondary was the big issue in the contest, allowing Lamar Jackson to torch them for 442 yards and 4 TDs through the air. QB Carson Wentz threw for over 400 yards while RB Jonathan Taylor combined for 169 total yards and 2 TDs.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: HOU +350, IND -475