What channel Chargers vs. Ravens is on and how to watch it via live online stream

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at MT&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland, on CBS.

The Chargers are coming off a shootout 47-42 win over the Cleveland Browns last week. Los Angeles improved to 4-1 on the season and 2-0 on the road heading to Baltimore. Justin Herbert is among the MVP candidates early on in the season, throwing for over 1,500 yards and 13 TDs through five games.

Lamar Jackson is coming off probably the best game of his NFL career. He threw for an insane 442 yards and 4 TDs in a comeback win over the Colts in Week 5 on Monday Night Football. The Ravens trailed 22-9 heading into the fourth quarter before Jackson mounted the comeback, connecting with TE Mark Andrews 11 times for 147 yards and 2 TDs. WR Marquise Brown also scored 2 TDs.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on via CBS Sports you have a cable log-in or on the CBS Sports app, available for iOS and Google Play. It will require a cable login with access to CBS. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: CBS Sports, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: LAC +130, BAL -150