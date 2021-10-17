How to watch Cardinals vs. Browns NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

The 5-0 Arizona Cardinals will travel to FirstEnergy Field to take on the 3-2 Cleveland Browns. The game kicks off at 4:05 p.m. ET on FOX.

The NFL’s only undefeated team remaining, the Cardinals have surged behind early MVP candidate Kyler Murray. The third-year quarterback continues to make jaw-dropping plays, but his down-to-down performance has improved markedly from previous seasons. Murray will not always stay within the structure of the play, but his improvisation has proven nearly indefensible for opposing teams. The Cardinals won’t have coach Kliff Kingsbury on the sideline after he was placed in Covid protocols on Friday.

The Browns hope to change that. Their defensive front — a group headlined by Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney — can force any offense off its rhythm by pressuring the quarterback. Murray’s athleticism will make that task more difficult, but Cleveland doesn’t lack for playmakers at any level of its defense. However, whether the Browns can remain as efficient running the ball without star running back Nick Chubb could undercut the team’s efforts Sunday.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 4:05 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: Cardinals +140, Browns -160