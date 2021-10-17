How to watch Rams vs. Giants NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the LA Rams and New York Giants. The game will begin at 1 p.m. ET at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on FOX.

The Rams are coming off a 26-17 win over the Seattle Seahawks last week on Thursday Night Football, so an abbreviated bye week. Los Angeles is 4-1 and still behind the Arizona Cardinals in the NFC West standings. The Rams offense continues to be well-balanced with Cooper Kupp the leading receiver with 523 yards and 5 TDs. The run game has been consistent with Darrell Henderson and Sony Michel.

The Giants were beat pretty badly by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5, 44-20, on the road. The G-Men will now be without RB Saquon Barkley again, the Penn State product suffering an ankle sprain which will hold him out for at least a few weeks. The Giants may get WRs Sterling Shepard and Darius Slayton back in the lineup, though Kenny Golladay will miss Week 6 vs. the Rams. Daniel Jones is also dealing with a concussion.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: LAR -450, NYG +340