How to watch Packers vs. Bears NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois, on FOX.

The Packers surprisingly didn’t cut long-time kicker Mason Crosby after missing three straight game-winning FGs in Week 5’s 25-22 win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Despite the shaky kicking, Green Bay improved to 4-1 on the season entering this week vs. the rival Bears. We could see the debuts for a few defensive players signed to contracts last week. LB Jaylon Smith and CB Rasul Douglas have had a few weeks of practice and may see playing time in Chicago.

The Bears have won two in a row with rookie QB Justin Fields under center. The defense has been a big reason why Chicago is 3-2 on the season, though Fields isn’t putting the Bears out of games so far. The question mark isn’t Fields, it’s the run game. David Montgomery is out and Damien Williams was placed on the Covid/Reserve list on Thursday. That could mean Khalil Herbert is in for a ton of touches against the Packers.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: GB -235, CHI +190