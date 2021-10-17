How to watch Bengals vs. Lions NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, on FOX.

The Bengals were apart of the kicking fail of Week 5. Cincy and Green Bay combined to miss 5 straight game-winning FGs in the Packers eventual 25-22 win in OT. It will be tough to shake that off considering QB Joe Burrow is dealing with a throat injury. He should be fine but we’ll see if it affects him at all in Week 6.

If you can believe it, the Lions suffered another gut-wrenching loss on a last-second field goal. The second time this season. Brutal. Detroit fell 19-17 to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5 and remain winless on the season. The Lions have been in it the past three weeks but without results. Now, Quintez Cephus joins Tyrell Williams on the sideline. QB Jared Goff is running out of targets and may need to lean on rookie WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: CIN -170, DET +150