How to watch Vikings vs. Panthers NFL matchup on FOX via live stream

FOX will be broadcasting Sunday’s NFL game between the Minnesota Vikings and Carolina Panthers. The game will start at 1 p.m. ET at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on FOX.

The Vikings have lost their rhythm on offense the past two weeks while RB Dalvin Cook continues to deal with injuries. Minnesota snuck past the Detroit Lions in Week 5 thanks to a last-second game-winning FG (poor Lions). Had it not been for that, the Vikings would have dropped four of the first five games to start the season. Detroit was able to hold QB Kirk Cousins in check, allowing under 300 yards and only one TD.

The Panthers could get star RB Christian McCaffrey back in the lineup this week. The team could use the help on offense considering the play of Sam Darnold the past two weeks. Carolina has dropped two straight to NFC East opponents — the Cowboys and Eagles. Darnold is back to his old ways, throwing 5 INTs in the two losses.

NFL Sunday Ticket is available via live online stream even if you don’t have a DirecTV account. The service offers a free one-week trial for both its regular and premium packages. Additionally, if you are in the given broadcast zones for these teams, you can stream Sunday’s matchup on FOX Live or through the Bally Sports app. It will require a cable login with access to FOX. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Kickoff: 1:00 p.m. ET

Live stream link: FOX Live, Sunday Ticket (1-week free trial)

Moneyline odds: MIN -130, CAR +110