What channel Seahawks vs. Steelers is on and how to watch it via live online stream

Two long-time NFL powers with concerning quarterback situations will face off Sunday at Heinz Field: the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.

A week earlier, the Seahawks looked like the overwhelming favorites in this prime-time matchup. The team had just pulled an upset over the division-rival San Francisco 49ers on the road while the Steelers had just suffered their third double-digit loss in a row. However, during a Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson suffered a finger injury on his throwing hand that will sideline him for an extended period of time. The Seahawks placed Wilson on injured reserve Friday, clearing the path for Geno Smith to make his first start for the club.

Around the same time, the Steelers also experienced a reversal of fortune. They upset the Denver Broncos on the road with quarterback Ben Roethlisberger delivering his best performance of the season so far. The Steelers did lose wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster to a shoulder injury, but the victory gave Pittsburgh a glimmer of hope for 2021.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out the game, you can watch it online with NBC Live Stream or with the NBC apps, available for iOS, Google Play, Roku, Amazon fireTV and more. Keep in mind, to access the live stream, you need to have a cable log-in. If you don’t have a log-in to access NBC for a live stream, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the game.

Seahawks vs. Steelers

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. ET

Live stream link: NBC Live Stream

Moneyline odds: Seahawks +190, Steelers -235