What channel is Dolphins vs. Jaguars on and what is game time for Week 6

This is the second straight week the NFL is playing a game in London. Last week, the Jets lost to the Falcons 27-20. This is another matchup between two lesser teams in the NFL. There were some high hopes coming into the season for the Dolphins, however most people expected Jacksonville to struggle.

The Miami Dolphins were extremely unlucky after Tua Tagovailoa went down with injury after fracturing his ribs against the Bills during Week 2. Since the injury, the Dolphins have struggled as a whole. They haven’t won since Week 1 and three of the four losses were by double-digits. While it was expected that Myles Gaskin would have a break out season, he hasn’t done much in the run game for the Dolphins. Against the Bucs, he caught 10 passes for 74 yards and two touchdowns, so maybe that will get him going.

It has been an odd year for the Jacksonville Jaguars to say the least. While they have struggled on the football field, they’ve had to deal with Urban Meyer’s off the field issues as well. In each matchup, it's seemed like they are outmatched. Trevor Lawrence has played mediocre and that was expected as he is just a rookie. It is going to take some time for the Jaguars to get to where they want.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Miami Dolphins are 3-point favorites in London, with their moneyline odds sitting at -162. Jaguars moneyline odds sit at +136, while the over/under is 47 points.