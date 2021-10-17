What channel is Vikings vs. Panthers on and what is game time for Week 6

This is an extremely important game for both teams. While the Panthers had been surprising some people, the Vikings are not far off. Both teams will be competing for the wildcard come January, so this game could play a huge factor down the road.

The Minnesota Vikings offense has played exceptionally well this season. And they have done it with their star running back Dalvin Cook dealing with injury for most of the season. Justin Jefferson is having a stellar sophomore season, which was expected. Kirk Cousins has thrown for 1,396 yards and 10 touchdowns with just two interceptions this season. One thing their offense could use is getting Adam Thielen more involved. He hasn’t done much at all this season and if they want a shot at the playoffs, they must get both him and Jefferson involved as much as possible.

After trading for Sam Darnold, it seemed like a mystery of how good the Panthers would be this season. He started off the season playing extremely well, however he has struggled as of late. The Panthers defense has been the mot impressive so far. They rank first against the pass and eight against the run in all of the NFL. What has impressed me is what the front office has done. While their defense has already been stellar, they went out and traded for both C.J. Henderson and Stephon Gilmore which makes this team that much better. The offense will also be getting Christian McCaffrey back from injury soon.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Minnesota Vikings are 2.5-point favorites on the road, with their moneyline odds sitting at -134. Panthers moneyline sits at +114, while the over/underis 45.5 points.