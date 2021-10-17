What channel is Chargers vs. Ravens on and what is game time for Week 6

This is being viewed as the game of the week. With two of the top teams in the entire NFL facing off, it's expected to be a shootout. It’ll also be exciting to see two of the top quarterbacks in all of the NFL facing off. Not many people expected this matchup to be this highly anticipated prior to the season kicking off.

Some people are viewing the Chargers as the top team in the NFL right now, and they have every right too. Justin Herbert has thrown for 1,576 yards and 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions so far this season. Last week, they showed how electrifying their offense is by scoring 47 points against Cleveland (26 in the 4th quarter). With the Chargers’ offense playing like that, there truly aren't many teams who can stop them.

The Ravens season has been like a rollercoaster ride. While they sit at 4-1, almost every win has been a nail biter and their one loss seemed like a guaranteed win until the 4th quarter. Heading into the season, it was reported that teams may have figured out Lamar Jackson, But it’s abundantly clear that they haven't and he’s only getting better. This season, Lamar has thrown for 1,519 yards and eight touchdowns with three interceptions. He's also rushed for 341 yards and two touchdowns. There is nobody like him in the NFL!

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

The Baltimore Ravens are 2.5-point favorites at home, while their moneyline odds sit at -144. Chargers moneyline odds sit at +122, while the over/under is 51.5 points.