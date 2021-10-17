What channel is Seahawks vs. Steelers on and what is game time for Week 6

NBC will provide coverage for this Week 6 Sunday night matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Pittsburgh Steelers. The game will be played at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA, at 8:20 p.m. ET.

The Seahawks are coming off of a 26-17 Week 5 divisional loss to the LA Rams in which star quarterback Russell Wilson was lost to a finger injury to his throwing hand. Since then, Wilson has undergone successful surgery on the finger and is expected to miss multiple games. Geno Smith will get his first start since December of 2017 when Seattle goes into Heinz Field to take on the Steelers.

The Steelers got their second win of the season when they beat the Denver Broncos 27-19 in Week 5. Pittsburgh will likely turn to rookie running back Najee Harris in Week 6 when they face a Seahawks defense that is giving up an average of 145.2 yards per game on the ground.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC

Broadcast map

With Wilson out, the Steelers are the home favorites at -220, according to DraftKings Sportsbook, who predict this to be the lowest-scoring game of the week at 42.5 on the over/under.