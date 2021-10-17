What channel is Cowboys vs. Patriots on and what is game time for Week 6

CBS will provide coverage for the Week 6 Sunday matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots. The game will be played at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, MA, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Cowboys dominated the New York Giants 44-20 in a Week 5 divisional matchup. The Dallas offense has continued to get production from a variety of players, while Trevon Diggs and the defense continue to take the ball away from opposing offenses.

New England came from behind last week against the Houston Texans and earned a 25-22. Mac Jones has led the Patriots to two wins this season and has kept his team close in a few others. He’ll likely need to air it out in Week 6 against a Cowboys defense that is only allowing 9.4 rushing yards per game this season.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Cowboys as -170 favorites on the road while the Pats are +150 at home in Week 6. The over/under is set at 50.5.