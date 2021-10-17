 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is Raiders vs. Broncos on and what is game time for Week 6

The Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos face off in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By colehuff
A general view before the game between the Denver Broncos and the New York Jets at Empower Field at Mile High. Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

CBS will be broadcasting Sunday’s Week 6 matchup between the Las Vegas Raiders and the Denver Broncos. The game will start at 4:25 p.m. ET at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, CO.

The Raiders looked deflated last week in their 20-9 home loss to the Chicago Bears, and will now be playing their first game of the season without Jon Gruden, who parted ways with the team after a series of inappropriate emails were uncovered.

Denver lost 27-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 5 but will return home in Week 6 for a matchup with the Raiders. The Broncos will need to rely on the run game as they face a Las Vegas defense that has been gashed for 134.4 rushing yards per game.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th
Game time: 4:25 p.m. ET
TV channel: CBS
Broadcast map

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Broncos as moneyline favorites at -190 while the Raiders are +160 on the road.

