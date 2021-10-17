What channel is Cardinals vs. Browns on and what is game time for Week 6

FOX will be providing coverage for Sunday’s NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns in Week 6. The game will begin at 4:05 p.m. ET at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

The Cardinals’ offense cooled down a bit last week, as their defense led them to a 17-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers. Kyler Murray threw for a season-low 239 yards and recorded just one rushing yard in Week 5. For the Cardinals’ offense to get back on track, Murray will need a bounce-back performance against a Browns defense that only allows 246.6 passing yards per game. Coach Kliff Kingsbury is not expected to coach on Sunday after testing positive for Covid-19.

Cleveland took a tough 47-22 to Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers in Week 5, in which a hail-mary attempt from Baker Mayfield fell to the ground on the game’s final play. The Browns will be without Nick Chubb for this matchup with the Cardinals, so they’ll need to figure out another way to deal with this stingy Arizona defense.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 4:05 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

Despite being the only undefeated team in the NFL, DraftKings Sportsbook sees the Cardinals as the underdog at +150 in Cleveland. The Browns are -170 without RB Nick Chubb.