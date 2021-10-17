What channel is Chiefs vs. Washington on and what is game time for Week 6

CBS will provide coverage for Sunday’s Week 6 clash between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Washington Football Team. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET at FedExField in Landover, MD.

The Chiefs remain at the bottom of the AFC West standings after suffering a 38-20 home loss to the Buffalo Bills. On a rare occasion, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City passing offense looked mortal, but they'll have a chance to bounce back against a Washington defense that has not met expectations so far this season.

Washington is coming off of a 33-22 home loss to the New Orleans Saints in Week 5 in which their defense allowed Jameis Winston to throw for 279 yards and four touchdown passes. The Football Team defense will need to be ready for the Chiefs dynamic offense that scores over 30 points per game on average.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

DraftKings Sportsbook expects this to be the highest-scoring game of Week 6 at 54 point total for the over/under. The Chiefs are -305 on the moneyline while WFT is +240.