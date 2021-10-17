What channel is Texans vs. Colts on and what is game time for Week 6

CBS will be broadcasting the Week 6 NFL Sunday matchup between the Indianapolis Colts and the Houston Texans. Kickoff begins at 1:00 p.m. ET and will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

Houston is coming off of a disappointing Week 5 loss to the New England Patriots in which they held a 13-point lead before ultimately falling 25-22. On the bright side, rookie quarterback Davis Mills had the best game of his young career, throwing for 312 yards and three touchdown passes. He and the offense will look to build off of that performance this week in Indianapolis.

The Colts’ Week 5 loss was even more disappointing than Houston’s. Indianapolis held a 16-point fourth-quarter lead over the Ravens on Monday night but ended up losing 31-25 in overtime. Carson Wentz put up over 400 passing yards, though, and Jonathan Taylor looked great, so maybe a duplicate performance in Week 6 against an average Texans defense could result in a win.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: CBS

Broadcast map

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Colts as -450 favorites at home, but expects for the game to be low scoring with a 43.5 over/under as of Saturday. The Texans are +340 on the ML.