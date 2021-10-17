What channel is Bengals vs. Lions on and what is game time for Week 6

In most seasons, this is an extremely boring game as both teams have been rebuilding for the past few years. However, the Bengals have one of the better records in the AFC so far and even though the Lions have struggled, they have been extremely fun to watch under new head coach Dan Campbell.

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have shocked some people this season. They were so close to taking down Aaron Rodgers and the Packers this past weekend which nobody would've thought they would have a chance prior to this season. Burrow has thrown for 1,269 passing yards and 11 touchdowns, however he has thrown six interceptions which is tied for the third most in all of the NFL. Their defense has been quite impressive so far this season as well. They’ve allowed 20 points per game which ranks seventh in the NFL.

While they have yet to win a game this season, the Lions have been extremely competitive and just a few plays away from having at least two wins. What has been impressive to me is the passion Dan Campbell has for the team. We see numerous first-year head coaches look bad on the sideline and frustrated. Campbell is in every game and seems like the coach that you would want to play for. They will give a few more good teams a run for their money and could play spoiler come playoff time.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Cincinnati Bengals 3.5-point favorites, with their moneyline odds sitting at -186. Lions moneyline odds sit at +156, while the over/under is 47.5 points.