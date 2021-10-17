What channel is Packers vs. Bears on and what is game time for Week 6

Heading into the season, not many people thought this would be a big game, but the Bears have played well. Divisional matchups are usually close and this could be extremely important for standings towards the end of the season.

After the odd offseason for the Packers, it was known that this could be the last ride for Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay. After a terrible performance during Week 1, Rodgers has had some success. He’s thrown for 1,241 yards and 10 touchdowns so far and has his team in first place in the NFC North. Davante Adams has been stellar as usual and is coming off a 11-catch, 206-yard performance against Cincinnati. He has 579 yards and two touchdowns this season. Green Bay’s defense has also been above average in both pass and run defense which is pretty surprising based off their struggles last year.

The Chicago Bears have been very up and down this season. They’ve won two in a row and seem like they are starting to figure out what type of team they are. While Justin Fields has been named the starter, he hasn’t really had much opportunity to throw. He’s thrown for 458 yards and a touchdown with two interceptions. The defense started off pretty slow but has come along. They held a high-powered Raiders offense to just nine points this past weekend. It will be interesting to see what they do against Rodgers and the Packers this weekend.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

The Green Bay Packers are 5.5-point favorites on the road, with their moneyline odds sitting at -235. The Bears moneyline odds sit at +240, while the over/under is 44.5 points.