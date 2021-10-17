What channel is Rams vs. Giants on and what is game time for Week 6

FOX will be broadcasting the NFL’s Week 6 Sunday matchup between the LA Rams and the New York Giants. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and coverage will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Rams have had quite a bit of time to prepare for the Giants in Week 6, after a 26-17 Thursday night win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had to battle a finger injury on his throwing hand throughout the game, which could be something to watch for as he faces a Giants defense that’s allowing 280.4 passing yards per game.

The Giants went into Dallas for a Week 5 divisional matchup and came out with a 44-20 loss as well as a bunch of injuries to their offense. With the availability of many of those offensive starters in question, New York will have to muster up a tremendous gameplan against a Rams offense that has the personnel to dominate.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th

Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Broadcast map

DraftKings Sportsbook sees the Rams as -425 favorite in this matchup on the moneyline while the Giants are +320.