What channel is Rams vs. Giants on and what is game time for Week 6

The LA Rams and New York Giants face off in Week 6 of the 2021 NFL season. We break down how to watch the game.

By colehuff
General view during the national anthem before the game between New York Giants and Denver Broncos at MetLife Stadium. Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

FOX will be broadcasting the NFL’s Week 6 Sunday matchup between the LA Rams and the New York Giants. The game will be played at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, and coverage will begin at 1:00 p.m. ET.

The Rams have had quite a bit of time to prepare for the Giants in Week 6, after a 26-17 Thursday night win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5. Quarterback Matthew Stafford had to battle a finger injury on his throwing hand throughout the game, which could be something to watch for as he faces a Giants defense that’s allowing 280.4 passing yards per game.

The Giants went into Dallas for a Week 5 divisional matchup and came out with a 44-20 loss as well as a bunch of injuries to their offense. With the availability of many of those offensive starters in question, New York will have to muster up a tremendous gameplan against a Rams offense that has the personnel to dominate.

Game TV Info

Game date: Sunday, October 17th
Game time: 1:00 p.m. ET
TV channel: FOX
Broadcast map

DraftKings Sportsbook sees the Rams as -425 favorite in this matchup on the moneyline while the Giants are +320.

