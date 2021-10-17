Where is Dolphins vs. Jaguars game played in London?

Professional football is headed to London for the second weekend in a row, so gear up for another 14-hour NFL Sunday. The Miami Dolphins and Jacksonville Jaguars will bring their 1-9 combined records to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The game will get started at 9:30 a.m. ET and can be seen on CBS.

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium hosted the last weekend’s game which saw rookie tight end Kyle Pitts have a breakout game. He led the Atlanta Falcons to a 27-20 victory over the New York Jets.

Jacksonville is still looking for victory No. 1 with Urban Meyer as their head coach, and the Jaguars have not won a game since September 13th, 2020. Meanwhile, Miami won their Week 1 game against the New England Patriots but will go into Sunday’s game looking to avoid a five-game losing streak.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Dolphins are 2.5-point favorites with -145 moneyline odds, and the Jaguars are +125 underdogs. The point total is set at 47.