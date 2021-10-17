What time will the Dolphins vs. Jaguars play in London?

The NFL is headed back to London for the second consecutive week in a battle for the state of Florida (or at least what’s left after Tom Brady does his thing) as the Miami Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars. They’ll kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, and it can be seen on CBS.

Jacksonville remains winless in what has been a disaster of a start to Urban Meyer’s career as an NFL head coach. The Jaguars lost four of five games by double digits this season, and they are currently on a 20-game losing streak. Miami hasn’t been a whole lot better with a season-opening victory over the New England Patriots followed by four consecutive losses and is coming off a 45-17 road loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers their last time out.

Miami is a three-point favorite with -155 moneyline odds, while Jacksonville is at +135 underdogs on DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under is set at 47.