Jaguars finally make a field goal after record-setting start of no conversions

The Jacksonville Jaguars finally made a field goal! Kicker Matthew Wright converted a 40-yard field goal on the team’s first drive in Week 6, snapping a streak that set a new record. The Jaguars had become the first NFL team in the Super Bowl Era to finish their first five games with zero field goals.

The Jaguars have dealt with a host of issues at the kicker position, and this week saw Wright and Josh Lambo competing for the starting role. Lambo was inactive in Week 4 due to personal reasons and prior to that missed two extra points in Week 3 and all three of his field goal attempts across Weeks 1 and 2.

The Miami Dolphins lead the Jaguars 10-3 early in the second quarter. Tua Tagovailoa drove Miami down the field on their opening drive and connected with Jaylen Waddle for a touchdown. Trevor Lawrence was 3-of-4 for 44 yards and James Robinson had 12 yards on the field goal drive.