Breaking down the NFL standings coming out of Week 6

The NFL is chugging along through Week 6 and heads into the late slate with Sunday Night Football and Monday Night Football still to come. The Bucs got the week going by holding off the Eagles on Thursday Night Football and then the Jaguars stunned the Dolphins in London early Sunday morning.

The biggest game of the morning saw the Ravens pummel the Chargers. LA was in the discussion for best team in the AFC and they showed they are not quite ready for prime time players. The Packers got a big road win over the Bears to extend their division lead to two games and get a key tiebreaker edge.

Below are the eight divisional standings, along with some quick thoughts about each division after six weeks of football. We’ll update with results following the rest of Sunday and Monday’s schedule of games.

AFC East

The Dolphins lost an embarrassing one to the Jaguars in London. The Patriots play Sunday afternoon, the Bills play on Monday Night Football, and the Jets are on a bye.

AFC North

The Ravens crushed the Chargers with a heck of a statement game while the Bengals handled their business in Detroit against the Lions. Cleveland plays Sunday afternoon and Pittsburgh plays on Sunday Night Football.

AFC South

The Jaguars got on the board with a stunning last second win over the Dolphins. The Colts crushed the Texans. The Titans play on Monday Night Football.

AFC West

The Chargers got a lesson in what it takes to be a contender in the AFC as the Ravens thumped them. The Chiefs struggled early but pulled away late to win by double digits in Washington. The Raiders and Broncos play in the Sunday afternoon slate.

NFC East

The Rams destroyed the Giants in the Meadowlands. Washington gave the Chiefs a tough game, but ran out of steam and lost big. The Cowboys play in the Sunday afternoon slate.

NFC North

The Packers held off the Bears 24-14 to extend their division lead. The Vikings beat the Panthers in overtime. Detroit got beat badly by the Bengals to remain winless.

NFC South

The Bucs opened the week with a tough win over the Eagles. The Panthers lost in overtime to the Vikings. The Falcons and Saints are on bye this week.

NFC West

The Rams had no trouble at all in New Jersey, thumping the Giants. Arizona is playing in the afternoon, Seattle is on Sunday Night Football, and the 49ers are on a bye.