Matthew Wright gets a whole lot of English on field goal kick against Dolphins

Justin Tucker has the best field goal of 2021 due to it being record-breaking and a game-winner, but Matthew Wright is in the running for second place. He booted a 54-yard field goal in Week 6 that had more bend than we’ll see again this season. It looked like the kick was easily going to go wide right, but then it curved back in at the last second to just make it across the cross bar.

The extra ... English ... on the kick in London was critical as it has allowed the Jaguars to tie the Dolphins 20-20 late in the fourth quarter.

HE HOOKED IT IN!@Jaguars tie it up with a WILD 54-yard field goal. #DUUUVAL



It was also a huge deal because of the Jaguars kicker woes. Josh Lambo struggled during the team’s first three games, missing all three field goal attempts this season and two extra point attempts in Week 3. He was inactive last week and Wright took over the job. Earlier in Sunday’s game, Wright had the Jaguars’ first successful field goal conversion of the season. The team had set a record with no field goals converted through the first five weeks of the season.