Jaguars stun Dolphins on Matthew Wright field goal as time expires

The Jacksonville Jaguars have been a dumpster fire this season, but for one day, things turned out just about perfect. Matthew Wright booted a 53-yard field goal through the uprights as time expired to send the Jaguars to a 23-20 win in London over the Miami Dolphins. The Jags improve to 1-5 while the Dolphins drop to 1-5.

This was the Jaguars first win since beating the Indianapolis Colts in Week 1 of last season. It snapped the second longest losing streak in NFL history, second only to the expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars closed as a field goal underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook as they looked to secure their first win under head coach Urban Meyer. The team had its moments in the first five weeks but had always come up short, including an embarrassing season-opening loss to a Texans squad expected to be the worst team in the league.

They struggled to get anything going in this game, and when the game came to the two-minute warning of the first half, it looked like this would turn into another blowout. However, Trevor Lawrence led the team 49 yards on six plays, capping it with a 28-yard touchdown pass to Marvin Jones.

The Jaguars trailed 13-10 at the half and from there it was Miami’s turn to scuffle. Jacksonville took a 17-13 lead on their first drive of the second half, with three plays of 15+ yards moving them 75 yards in five total plays. Miami took a 20-17 lead from there after a Jaguars turnover on downs and Jacksonville could not seem to get enough going.

However, the team that had set a record by failing to convert a field goal in the first five games found their kicking mojo at the perfect time. Matthew Wright booted a 54-yard field goal that had just the right amount of Englis, and then won it with this 53-yarder.