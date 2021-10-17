Bears wearing white throwback home jersey, which has Packers in home greens at Soldier Field

If you’re like me, you were a little confused when the game between the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers got underway. The game is taking place at Soldier Field, but the Bears are in what look like road whites and the Packers are in home greens. What gives?

There’s a perfectly logical explanation. The Bears are wearing a classic white throwback uniform from 1936. The team announced plans to do this twice in 2021 after first introduced the throwback in 2019. The Bears will wear these particular white uniforms at Soldier Field in Week 15 against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears come into this game with a chance to make some noise in the NFC North after a slow start to the season. Chicago lost an ugly one to the Rams in Week 1 and another tough one in Week 3 to the Browns. However, they beat the Bengals in Week 2 and have won two straight over the Lions and Raiders and sit a game back of the Packers coming into this game.

Chicago is off to a solid start in this one, taking an early 7-0 lead.