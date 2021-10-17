Is Patrick Mahomes having his worst career game in Week 6 vs. Washington?

Patrick Mahomes has been the subject of plenty of criticism in the 2021 season, after all have set high expectations for the young quarterback in his fifth season.

Heading into halftime, the Chiefs are down three points to the Taylor Heinicke-led Washington Football Team. Mahomes hasn’t yet scored a touchdown, throwing for 222 passing yards and two picks. He’s had just two career games with at least three interceptions and will need to have a clean second-half to avoid making it a third.

Mahomes has been held without a first-half passing touchdown and two interceptions in just one of his 51 career starts, in Week 6 against the Patriots in Foxborough. The Chiefs lost that game 40-43, with Mahomes’ final stat line at 352 passing yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. That game also marked the only regular-season game where Mahomes threw for four touchdowns in the second half. Mahomes finished as the QB11 in fantasy football that week.