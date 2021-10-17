Aaron Rodgers yells, ‘I still own you’ at Bears fans after scoring rushing TD

UPDATE: I suppose this could explain whatever happened with Rodgers!

Packers Aaron Rodgers said he blacked out after seeing a lady in the front row of Soldier Field give him the double bird following his touchdown run in the fourth quarter — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) October 17, 2021

The Green Bay Packers have been in a tough contest with the Chicago Bears, but Aaron Rodgers is hoping he’s put this one away. Rodgers scrambled six yards for a touchdown to give the Packers a 24-14 lead with 4:30 left in the fourth quarter.

Immediately after scoring, the microphones caught Rodgers yelling, “I still own you! I still own you!” at Bears fans.

Aaron Rodgers yelling “I STILL OWN YOU. I STILL OWN YOU.” while breaking the hearts of Bears fans everywhere. pic.twitter.com/jce9SWbJgG — SB Nation (@SBNation) October 17, 2021

Rodgers isn’t exactly wrong with his proclamation. Prior to this game, Rodgers made 25 starts against the Bears. The Packers won 20 of those games and Rodgers has completed 66% of his passes for 6,013 yards with 55 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In this game, he is 17 of 23 for 195 yards and two touchdowns.

The Packers came into this game 4-1 while the Bears were 3-2. Green Bay isn’t running away with this game, but they are handling key road business to likely build a two-game lead in the division.