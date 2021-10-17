Rams beat Giants 38-11, give us another scorigami

The Los Angeles Rams beat the New York Giants with ease in Week 6, winning 38-11. There’s plenty to break down from the game, but notable from a numbers perspective is that we got a scorigami. For those that don’t know, a scorigami is when a score combination happens for the first time in league history. In this case, there had never been a game to finish with a 38-11 result.

The Rams were on the road coming off a key 26-17 divisional road win over the Seattle Seahawks. A letdown seemed possible, coming off a big win and headed east for an early kickoff. Instead, LA put together a 28-point second quarter to turn this one into a laugher.

Matthew Stafford completed 22 of 28 passes for 251 yards with four touchdowns and an interception. Cooper Kupp continued his dominance, catching nine passes for 130 yards and two touchdowns. The Rams only averaged 3.9 yards per carry on the ground, but it didn’t matter. The Rams picked off Daniel Jones three times and added a fumble recovery to dominate this game.

It’s also interesting to note the point total finished at 49 points, so this game ended up a push if you bet over or under the 49 at DraftKings Sportsbook.