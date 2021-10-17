Cowboys win wild overtime game over Patriots, leaving +3.5 bettors in tears

Dak Prescott and Mac Jones traded blows late in the fourth quarter to set up overtime, which ultimately saw the Dallas Cowboys prevail over the New England Patriots 35-29 in overtime in a wild Week 6 contest. The drama began with 2:27 left in the game. New England had a 21-20 lead and had a chance to ice the game with one first down.

Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs continued to make his case for Defensive Player of the Year with potentially the biggest play of the game. He picked off his former Alabama teammate Jones and went to the house to put the Cowboys up 26-21.

Jones, however, was not done adding to the drama of the contest. The Patriots got the ball back with time left and the rookie quarterback took a chance on a deep shot to Kendrick Bourne.

The Cowboys would get one more chance to respond to the Patriots in what became a truly back-and-forth contest over the final three minutes. Prescott would Cedrick Wilson and Dalton Schultz on back-to-back throws to get Dallas in field goal range. Dallas would then commit a costly unsportsmanlike conduct to push the Cowboys back out of Greg Zuerlein’s range. Prescott delivered a strike to CeeDee Lamb to put Dallas back in business. Zuerlein, who missed a 51-yard field goal earlier in the quarter, would get a chance to send the game to overtime.

The kicker delivered from 49 yards and the Patriots conceded the final seconds of regulation to send the game to overtime. The teams combined for 17 points in the final 2:27 of the game, starting with Diggs’ pick-six. Those points wiped out the under on the total of 50, which 51 percent of the handle and 57 percent of bettors were on according to DraftKings Sportsbook. 81 percent of the handle and 85 percent of the bets were on the Cowboys to cover at -3.5, which would’ve paid off prior to Bourne’s touchdown reception.

The Cowboys got a stop in overtime and turned things over to Prescott, who promptly led his team down the field. He found Lamb wide open for the game-winning touchdown to give Dallas its fifth straight victory. For bettors who had Patriots at +3.5, this was the worst case scenario as it looked like the Cowboys were looking to set up a potential game-winning field goal attempt.