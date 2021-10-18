What channel Bills vs. Titans Monday Night Football is on & how to watch via live stream

After a fourth consecutive win, the Buffalo Bills have taken the inside track to the No. 1 seed in the AFC. To maintain it, they will have to take care of business during Week 6’s tilt with the Tennessee Titans. The game kicks off Monday night at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Bills’ loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers in the season opener seems a lifetime ago. Since then, Buffalo has won each of their four games in decisive fashion with an average margin of victory of 28.8 points. Those matchups include two playoff teams from a season ago, including the Kansas City Chiefs. Josh Allen has maintained last year’s strong play and has avoided the turnovers that cost him earlier in his career.

Meanwhile, the Titans haven’t looked as dominant as they did in 2020. While they lead their division, their offense has regressed from last season’s highs while their defense remains one of the league’s worse units. Even so, All-Pro running back Derrick Henry has largely staved off regression from his 2,000-yard campaign and currently averages slightly more rushing yardage per game than a year ago.

If you aren’t around a TV to check out this Monday Night Football matchup, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Kickoff: 8:15 p.m. ET

Live stream link: WatchESPN

Moneyline odds: Bills -250, Titans +200