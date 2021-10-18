What channel is Bills vs. Titans on and what is game time for Week 6

ESPN will be broadcasting the Monday night showdown between the Tennessee Titans and the Buffalo Bills. The game will be played at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, and coverage will begin at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Buffalo is coming perhaps their most impressive win of the season, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20 at Arrowhead. The Bills’ defense clamped down on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ passing game en route to the lopsided win. Buffalo’s defense continues to perform as the best in the NFL, while Josh Allen has returned to his 2020 season form. They’ll get an injured Titans offense in Week 6 that will undoubtedly rely on the legs of Derrick Henry to bring them to victory.

Tennessee is sitting at 3-2 after beating the Jacksonville Jaguars 37-19 in Week 5. Derrick Henry figures to be a pivotal part of the game plan as usual but faces a Bills defense in Week 6 that is only allowing 78.4 rushing yards per game.

Game TV Info

Game date: Monday, October 18th

Game time: 8:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

DraftKings Sportsbook has the Bills as favorites on the ML at -260 on the road. The Titans are +210 on the moneyline.